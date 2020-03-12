Ilhan Omar marries her campaign consultant, after extramarital affair

(SARA CARTER) After paying over half of her political campaign’s spendings in 2019 to a firm that belongs to Democratic consultant Tim Mynett, whose wife accused him in divorce filing last August of having an affair with the congresswoman, Rep. Ilhan Omar shared some personal happy news Wednesday night on her instagram: She’s now married to Tim Mynett.

“Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah,” she wrote in the caption, ending with the Arabic word that translates in English to, “Praise be to God.”

When asked late last year if she was having an affair with her political consultant, Omar told WCCO, “No, I am not.”

