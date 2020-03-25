Ilhan Omar wants government to take over ALL hospitals

Freshman U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has made many outlandish proposals and statements.

Such as when she pushed G.I. Bill benefits for those who weren't in the military. And when she slammed pro-life Christians. Or when she claimed the U.S. is "not very good at anything" except war.

She's also been caught up in scandal – accused of marrying her immigrant brother to provide him legal access to the United States. She's under investigation for, among other things, bigamy and defrauding a student loan program.

But now she wants the government to take over hospitals. All of them.

Here is maybe a radical idea to deal with some of the pressures our healthcare system is facing: All private hospitals should be made public for the duration of the virus. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 25, 2020

The Western Journal reports she took to Twitter on Tuesday "to float a proposal that would be the death knell of health care in the U.S."

"And she did it, naturally enough, with no apparent thinking beforehand," the report said.

She wrote, "Here is maybe a radical idea to deal with some of the pressures our healthcare system is facing: All private hospitals should be made public for the duration of the virus."

Joe Saunders at the Western Journal explained: "It's a classically Omar proposal — one that tries to play on American fears to achieve a leftist end without offering even a half-baked justification for why it might be a good idea for the finest health care facilities in the world to be suddenly placed under the rigid control of an ignorant bureaucracy."

He pointed out that such socialist measures have a "long and documented record of cruel failure," and the fact that private hospitals are "private property" "doesn't enter into it at all.

One Twitter user wondered of Omar, "What is wrong with you?"

The Western Journal explained: "What’s wrong with her is what’s wrong with all far-left Democrats like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the faltering presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. They peddle the lie that the awesome of the state approaches omnipotence, capable of taking care of every individual from cradle to grave. But the end goal is actually power over every individual from cradle to grave — the kind of thinking that the United States has repeatedly fought, and usually defeated, in World War II, in hot spots throughout the world, and in the Cold War."