'Most of those infected won't even know it'

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The cases of the coronavirus jumped to 9,225 in the US on Wednesday. The number of deaths blamed on the virus is 150 in the US.

The number of estimated deaths from the flu this year, based on numbers from the CDC is 22,000.

Top Israeli virologist Prof. Jihad Bishara, the director of the Infectious Disease Unit at Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Hospital, said this week most people will recover from the coronavirus without even knowing they were sick.

Dr. Bishara said global leaders and the media need to quit pushing panic and calm people down.

Read the full story ›