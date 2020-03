(FOX NEWS) -- InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning in Texas for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

The Travis County Jail in Austin confirmed to Fox News that Jones was charged with DWI, a Class B Misdemeanor. Authorities said he was booked at 12:37 a.m. and was later released at 4:11 a.m. "on a personal recognizance bond."

Bail was set at $3,000.

