Ingraham: China has 'blood on their hands'

(FOX NEWS) -- Laura Ingraham demanded "total cooperation and openness from China" in response to their role in the coronavirus pandemic, adding the country has "blood on their hands" and they should be punished if they do not provide information.

"It's essential that our health experts work cooperatively with other countries and that we all share data and findings about the disease as we try to stop it spread all over the world. Wonderful and brave doctors," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday. "But we need the Chinese government to give us total and complete access to all their scientific data, including, by the way, the findings of doctors who first studied and discovered the virus."

"Some of that information was apparently destroyed. Well, we want to find it. We want it back. We want to know everything about patient zero," Ingraham added. "We want to know everything about the true recovery rates, the true mortality rates, including those who were locked in their apartments and left to die and move on."

