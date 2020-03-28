SECTIONS
Internet shocked after Comey tweets bizarre, unrecognizable 'quarantine selfie'

Disheveled with much longer unkempt hair, scruffy and patchy beard, complete with neck hair, smiling for the camera

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2020 at 2:01pm
(LIFEZETTE) Comey took to Twitter, with a bizarre message – which is not unusual for the former FBI director – claiming he no longer knows how to use Twitter and stating he doesn’t know enough about COVID-19 to tweet about it.

Here’s what he said: Unsure how to use twitter now. Don’t know enough to tweet about #Covid19. Don’t want to tweet about Trump. Instead I will try to spread things useful, comforting, or distracting (rather than contagious) during a really hard time. Today I’ll start with my social distance selfie.

But it was the picture that most people were shocked by.

A disheveled Comey with much longer unkempt hair and a scruffy and patchy beard, complete with neck hair, smiled for the camera.

