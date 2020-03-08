Iran: Coronavirus kills the 'Butcher of Tehran'

(LEGAL INSURRECTION) Coronavirus has killed a high-profile leader in Iran responsible for the U.S.-designated terrorist group Basij Forces, the Iranian news agency Tasnim confirmed. Mohammad Haj Abolghasem, a senior commander, was known as the ‘butcher of Tehran’ for his role in the bloody suppression of pro-democracy protests that began in November 2019, the Iranian exile group said.
Abolghasem’s Basij Forces took active part in crushing anti-regime protests. Over 1,500 Iranians were killed by the pro-regime forces during the clampdown. Basij and pro-regime forces were involved in gunning down unarmed protesters. They even used sharpshooters, as well as machine guns mounted on helicopters and pickup trucks, to shoot into crowds.
