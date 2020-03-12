Iran demands Western coronavirus aid 1 day after proxy kills Americans

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says Tehran's request Thursday for Western help to fight the coronavirus isn't being received well because an Iran-backed militia killed two Americans in Iraq a day earlier.

"You don't get to shoot at our bases and kill and wound Americans and get away with it," he said. "We're going to hold those persons accountable."

The Washington Examiner reported Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter: "Iranian care personnel are courageously battling #COVID19 on frontlines. Their efforts are stymied by vast shortages caused by restrictions on our people's access to medicine/equipment."

The regime wants the International Monetary Fund to give $5 billion to its central bank, even though the U.S. Treasury Department just months ago sanctioned the organization for terror financing.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there might be negotiations.

"Any nation considering whether to provide Iran with humanitarian assistance because of COVID-19 should seek a reciprocal humanitarian gesture by the regime: release all wrongly detained dual and foreign national citizens," he said.

The Examiner reported Zarif's demands went to the United Nations.

Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie told a Senate committee on Thursday that Iranian proxies on Wednesday attacked a base in Iraq with rockets, killing two Americans.

"Iran needs to understand that we hold them ultimately responsible," McKenzie said.

Russian-made Katyusha rockets hit the base, which houses more than 500 Americans, the report said. An investigation continues.

Iran has more than 10,000 coronavirus cases, with more than 400 people dead.