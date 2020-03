(FOX NEWS) Legend has it that St. Patrick drove all of the snakes out of Ireland and into the sea using the power of his faith.

A Dublin man is hoping for some of that power for himself after he reportedly fell victim of a venomous snakebite – believed to be the first time such an event has been recorded in Ireland.

The 22-year-old, who owned a venomous puff adder, was treated with anti-venom in Connolly Hospital, the Irish Post reported last month.

