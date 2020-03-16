ISIS advises terrorists on coronavirus to avoid Europe for jihad

(FOX NEWS) -- After years of urging its terrorists to attack major European cities, ISIS is now advising them to steer clear due to the coronavirus, according to reports.
ISIS’ al-Naba newsletter contains “sharia directives” urging its healthy members not to enter “the land of the epidemic” to avoid becoming infected, the New York Post reported Sunday.
But any sick jihadists already in Europe should stay there — presumably, to sicken infidels, the paper reported. The Sunday Times of London first reported on the newsletter, according to the paper.