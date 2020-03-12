Islamic scholar: Jews more 'dangerous' that coronavirus

More than 120,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and an estimated 4,600 have died from the disease.

The World Health Organization now calls it a pandemic. President Trump has restricted travel from Europe as well as China while governors in some states ban large gatherings, and the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer suspend their seasons. U.S. stock markets are in bear territory as major industries reel from the impact.

But what's worse than coronavirus?

Jews.

That's according to Ahmad Al-Shahrouri, a Jordanian Islamic scholar, whose comments were captured by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

On his show on Yarmouk TV, a Jordanian TV channel associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, he said "the Jews" are "more dangerous than AIDS, coronavirus, cholera, and all the diseases of this world."

See his remarks:

"Brothers, we are talking about epidemics and diseases that afflict the body, but what about epidemics that afflict the soul and the mind?" he asked. "An epidemic that afflicts the mind. ... Let me ask you a question: Is it OK for us to talk about the coronavirus because it is 'hot news' and forget about the Jews, who are more dangerous than AIDS, coronavirus, cholera, and all the diseases of this world.

"If you want to be saved from these deadly diseases, we should all remember Jihad. Jihad is a means of purification. We should all remember Al-Aqsa Mosque. If we attach our souls to Al-Aqsa, they will be purified. Our bodies will be purified. Anyone who remembers Al-Aqsa loves life. He is saved from the coronavirus, but not in order to get married, build, or study – rather, he is saved so that he can have the honor of liberating the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Al-Shahrouri is a professor of Shariah at Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan and serves as the imam of the university's mosque, MEMRI said.