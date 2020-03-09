SECTIONS
Health U.S. WorldOUTBREAK!
Print

Italy extends its quarantine to the ENTIRE country

Prime minister asks residents to stay at home

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2020 at 5:12pm
Print

(CNBC) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday he will sign a decree that extends the lock down of the Lombardy region to the entire country as Italy’s COVID-19 death toll continues to rise.

People throughout the country should not leave their homes other than for work and emergencies, Conte said. He added that all public gatherings will be banned and sporting events suspended.

Italian officials previously announced a lock down of the Lombardy region, which is the hardest-hit part of the country by COVID-19.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Talk radio rises to coronavirus challenge
Wells Fargo chieftains quit after fake-account scam fallout
Report: Trump crowds packed with thousands of Democrats
Italy extends its quarantine to the ENTIRE country
Dow sinks 2,000 points in worst day since 2008
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×