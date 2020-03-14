SECTIONS
James Woods: I'm buying more stock because I believe America will roar back

'I know that #CNN and the Democrats will exploit this crisis purely out of their hatred for @realDonaldTrump'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 14, 2020 at 3:36pm
(BREITBART) Actor James Woods warned that the Democrat Party and CNN will continue to exploit the coronavirus pandemic to their own ends, but said that America and its economy will soon “roar back” under the direction of President Donald Trump.

The stock market had a torrid start to the week amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, while the White House today declared an official national state of emergency over the crisis. Markets have since made a partial recovery, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 1985 points during Trump’s presser.

