Japanese store puts a curse on its toilet rolls to prevent thefts

(CNN) Panic buying has been rife amid the global spread of the coronavirus, with shoppers stockpiling goods like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and canned food.

In Japan, those who couldn’t buy toilet paper have resorted to pilfering supplies from public restrooms.

But one Japanese store has cursed its toilet rolls to prevent thefts.

Mink Itachibe, who works at a convenience store in Niigata prefecture, noticed people stealing between three to five rolls of toilet paper each day. She sketched an image that shows three eyes and several kanji characters and stuck it up in front of the toilet rolls.

Read the full story ›