Joe Biden campaign praises activist who called Hunter Biden's actions 'very bad'

(FOX NEWS) -- Joe Biden's presidential campaign released a video Tuesday evening that features a Ukrainian anti-corruption activist who previously called Hunter Biden's actions in the country -- including obtaining a lucrative board role while his father oversaw Ukraine policy as vice president -- a "very bad thing."

In its video, Biden's team used archival news footage of Daria Kaleniuk, the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, slamming Ukraine's former top prosecutor Viktor Shokin as a corrupt official who "intimidates people" with a "Soviet-system of prosecution."

Biden rapid response director Andrew Bates then used Kaleniuk's remarks to argue that Biden was justified when, by his own admission, he threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine unless Shokin was fired.

