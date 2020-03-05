SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Journalist quotes Biden gaffe, gets hit with temporary Twitter suspension

'We're now at the stage of corporate censorship where journalists are punished for accurately quoting politicians'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2020 at 3:39pm
Print

(BIZPZC REVIEW) Jordan Chariton, the founder of progressive independent news organization Status Coup, found himself on Twitter’s bad side for allegedly “posting misleading information about voting” by simply tweeting a quote from 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Beto, Pete, and Amy all falling in line behind Joe Biden. Meanwhile Joe Biden tells voters to get out and vote on Super Thursday. Titanic meet iceberg,” the offending post reads.

“You may not post content providing false information about voting or registering to vote,” warns the Twitter suspension notice.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×