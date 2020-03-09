SECTIONS
Journalist suspended by Twitter after exposing Carlos Maza's wealth hypocrisy

For posting image of one of self-proclaimed Communist's family mansions

Published March 9, 2020 at 7:45pm
Published March 9, 2020 at 7:45pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) -- A New York Post journalist was suspended by Twitter for posting an image of one of self-proclaimed “Communist” Carlos Maza’s family mansions, despite Maza himself doing exactly the same thing last month and facing no consequences.

In an article entitled YouTube socialist Carlos Maza slams the wealthy but lived in luxury, Jon Levine exposed how Maza rails against the rich yet enjoys all the privileges of being from an extremely wealthy family.

Maza’s family owns multiple “mega-mansions” and his mother’s partner is Scott Scherr, whose net worth runs into the hundreds of millions if not billions.

