Judge overturns verdict against man who flipped off cop

(COURTHOUSE NEWS) A Virginia man who claimed he was illegally searched after he gave the middle finger to a police officer scored a win in federal court where a judge overturned a jury verdict favoring the cop.

Brian H. Clark was apparently no stranger to the Patrick County courthouse as he had previously been banned from entering the building except under certain circumstances. As noted in the trial transcript, however, Clark displayed no “untoward” actions on the day he was there in July 2016, however, and he left the building without incident.

Patrick County Lieutenant Rob Coleman saw Clark in the courtroom but didn’t interact with him. When he went on break, the officer drove to the grocery store and checked his phone for missed messages. That’s when Clark, riding shotgun in a passing car, flipped the bird toward the officer.

Read the full story ›