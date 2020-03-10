Judicial Watch now going after Huma Abedin's texts with Hillary

Government watchdog Judicial Watch already has sued – successfully – to obtain an order to put Hillary Clinton under oath and grill her about her private email system scandal during the Barack Obama administration.

Judicial Watch also has sued – successfully – to obtain many of Clinton's emails sent through that private server, which experts think likely was hacked by foreign powers.

The watchdog has demanded details on Anthony Weiner's laptop emails, emails from former FBI agent Peter Strzok and others in the Obama Department of Justice.

Several times the organization has gone to court to get more – and more – information about Clinton and her email activity.

Now it's going after communications between Clinton and Huma Abedin, her former deputy chief of staff, including all text messages.

It's because, the organization said on Tuesday, it found one email in the information it already has obtained, that "strongly suggests Clinton used text messages for official businesses."

"In January 2020, Judicial Watch released emails that included an August 2011 email from Abedin to Clinton stating: 'Sent you a couple of text messages.' The email was among other emails that had only recently been found by the FBI and produced to the State Department," Judicial Watch reported. "Last week, a federal court criticized the State and Justice Departments for providing no explanation about how these emails were found at this late date."

In fact, bureaucrats "failed to fully explain the new emails' origins when the court directly questioned where they came from," Judicial Watch reported.

So it is now asking for access to:

All text messages, encrypted app messages and instant messages involving official government business sent or received by former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013. [and] All text messages, encrypted app messages and instant messages involving official government business sent or received by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013.

"Where are Hillary Clinton’s text messages?" asked Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "Judicial Watch uncovered the hidden Clinton emails and now we’ve uncovered that Secretary Clinton and her top aide Huma Abedin used text messages."

It was only days ago that U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth gave Judicial Watch permission to depose Clinton about her emails and Benghazi attack documents. The court also ordered the deposition of Clinton's former Chief of Staff Cheryl Mills and two other State Department officials.