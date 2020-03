(THE BLAZE) A Nation of Islam follower confessed to cops that he killed three white men because of their race, KFSN-TV reported.

"I didn't want to do nothing to law enforcement, so I just found some white men to kill," Kori Muhammad said in his confession to police, the station noted.

On Monday — the first day of the second week of his capital murder trial — Muhammad's first police interview after his arrest was shown, KFSN said.

