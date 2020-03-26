SECTIONS
Kathy Griffin in hospital with 'unbearably painful' symptoms

Comedian blames Trump on coronavirus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 25, 2020 at 10:07pm
(ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY) -- After checking into a hospital with "unbearably painful" symptoms, comedian Kathy Griffin has spoken out against Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a quote tweet replying to the president, Griffin accused Trump of lying about how many coronavirus tests the United States has performed amid the ongoing pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives as it continues to spread around the world.

"I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility," Griffin tweeted Wednesday, going on to criticize the vice president's leadership of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. "The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST"

