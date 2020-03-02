Klobuchar cancels rally after protesters hijack event

(FOX NEWS) -- Protesters hijacked an Amy Klobuchar campaign rally in St. Louis Park, Minn., Sunday night to protest the candidate’s 2002 prosecution of a man in the murder of a child.

The campaign rally, held at St. Louis Park High School, was interrupted prior to the start of the event as supporters watched the protesters move to the front of the stage.

The rally was eventually canceled by the Klobuchar campaign after both sides failed to reach an agreement.

Read the full story ›