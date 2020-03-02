'You know the thing!' Watch Biden flub the Declaration of Independence

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, whose infamous gaffes include firing shotguns to warn intruders and telling a paralyzed supporter to stand, recently claimed 150 million Americans were killed by gun violence.

That would be about half the nation's population.

But anyone who might think it couldn't get worse would be wrong:

You can’t make this up...

At a campaign appearance in Texas on Monday he said men and women were created "by you know, you know the thing."

The thing?

He apparently was working off the original material in the Declaration of Independence, which states: "When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…"

The Daily Caller reported Biden appeared to forget the words to the preamble of the Declaration.

"We hold these truths to be self-evidence," he said. "All men and woman created by you know, you know the thing."

The report noted Biden was "roundly mocked."

On Twitter, 1st Responder PTSD Advocate said, "At first I thought all the @Joe Biden gaffes would make a great @realDonaldTrump commercial, but at this rate it'll have to be a half hour infomercial."

The "150 million" claim came in a recent debate. His campaign later said he meant 150,000.