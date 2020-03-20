Kourtney Kardashian suggests coronavirus God's punishment for 'evil'

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian posted on social media the image of a passage from the Old Testament apparently to suggest the coronavirus pandemic was God punishing people for "evil" behavior.

DailyMail.com reported Kardashian's post on Instagram Stories highlighting 2 Chronicles 7:13-15 had "pay attention children" written above it.

The Bible passage states: "Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again."

The words from God came after King Solomon finished the Temple.

Kardashian also highlighted a passage from a 2008 book, "End of Days," which featured a prediction from psychic Sylvia Brown that a pandemic would take place about the year 2020.

DailyMail.com said the TV personality "is taking the ongoing pandemic seriously and has shared posts like 'What to do when you're social distancing' and '3 techniques to calm your nervous system' to her lifestyle website Poosh."

She's also asked people to follow the recommendation of staying away from crowds and promises she's "keeping everyone in my family's prayers."