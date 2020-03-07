Lawsuit: Special-needs student stripped naked, raped on school bus

(ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) The family of a Fulton County Schools student with special needs has filed a lawsuit against the district alleging their child was repeatedly sexually assaulted and eventually raped on her school bus.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged abuse took place over a 17-day period last April while the 14-year-old girl was driven to and from her middle school.

Lee Parks, the girl’s attorney, called the abuse “horrific” and said at least two other students removed the girl’s clothes and forced her to perform sex acts.

Read the full story ›