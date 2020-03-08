Leader of prominent D.C. church tests positive for coronavirus

(WBTV) -- The first person to test positive for coronavirus in Washington, D.C., is the prominent leader of a historic Episcopal church in Georgetown, the church said Sunday.

The Reverend Timothy Cole, rector of Christ Church Georgetown, was admitted to the hospital Saturday night and is in stable condition, the Reverend Crystal Hardin, the assistant to the rector, said at a press conference outside the church Sunday. The church was founded in 1817 and is a fixture of the upscale Washington community, with a congregation that includes many government officials.

All services were suspended Sunday, the first time the church has been closed since a fire in the 1800s, Hardin said. Cole has been rector of the church since 2016.

