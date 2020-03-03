How the left is planning to steal your vote

At the birth of our nation 244 years ago, the Declaration of Independence rang the bell of freedom, with its reverberations heard around the world. And there was a particular phrase in the Declaration that inaugurated what became known as the "American Experiment."

This one defining expression stands out in sharp contradistinction to everything the world has ever known. It is: "That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed" (emphasis added).

From the consent of the governed. This is the hallmark of American freedom. This is the foundation of the American Experiment – we get to choose our own rulers! This was unheard of in recorded history. Yes, there are some examples of republican forms of government – but the vote was reserved for the free citizen (a comparatively small minority) and in limited circumstances.

But this crown jewel of the American Experiment extended the rights of self-government to all citizens – rich or poor. To our shame, we must admit this was not universally so, until the rights of blacks and women were fully secured.

So, we Americans get to choose our own rulers. Or do we?

Alarmingly, the progressive left in America stands in open rebellion against this seminal freedom of choosing our political leaders through fair and free elections. Having lost a crucial presidential election, for the first time in American history the losing party refuses to accept the election outcome.

The last three years of fake news, infantile obstruction and false accusations (including the impeachment efforts) have been little more than systematic attempts to overturn the election outcome. And these are just the first fruits.

Today, the political left in America, which has never been terribly enamored with the idea of individual liberties – except of course their own – is planning to steal your vote. Like the fascists of Europe in the 1930s, if they can't legitimately win an election, they will purloin it by other means.

What follows is a list of left-wing tactics in this regard:

Attack the Electoral College. The Electoral College was included in the U.S. Constitution to make sure the votes of all Americans are counted – not just those from the most populous states. The left today is calling for the abolition of the Electoral College by any means – fair or foul.

The Electoral College was included in the U.S. Constitution to make sure the votes of all Americans are counted – not just those from the most populous states. The left today is calling for the abolition of the Electoral College by any means – fair or foul. Degrade the integrity of voter registrations. In this case, everything from automatic voter registration to same-day registration and voting (without any verification) to the failure to keep the voter rolls clean are designed to muddy the waters, to degrade the integrity of the voter rolls, and to enable illegal voter registration and voting.

In this case, everything from automatic voter registration to same-day registration and voting (without any verification) to the failure to keep the voter rolls clean are designed to muddy the waters, to degrade the integrity of the voter rolls, and to enable illegal voter registration and voting. Manipulation of the election ballot. Here the problems range from "ranked choice" name presentation on the ballot to confusing language – all designed to favor one candidate over another and to confuse young and elderly voters.

Here the problems range from "ranked choice" name presentation on the ballot to confusing language – all designed to favor one candidate over another and to confuse young and elderly voters. Corrupt recounts. The state of Florida is a great example of criminal corruption in the recount process, with Broward and Palm Beach counties being ground zero. In close elections requiring recounts, local election officials reactivated ballots disqualified by law and discarded other legitimate ones to change the election outcome. These two counties also were prime suspects in the hotly contested 2000 election – when the phrase "hanging chad" entered the cultural lexicon.

The state of Florida is a great example of criminal corruption in the recount process, with Broward and Palm Beach counties being ground zero. In close elections requiring recounts, local election officials reactivated ballots disqualified by law and discarded other legitimate ones to change the election outcome. These two counties also were prime suspects in the hotly contested 2000 election – when the phrase "hanging chad" entered the cultural lexicon. Ballot harvesting. This is the process of having union members and other partisan volunteers go house to house looking for absentee ballots that were never returned. Their efforts in California, Arizona and North Carolina were very productive in 2016, where the election results were overturned in multiple congressional districts by the newly located ballots. In California alone 250,000 ballots were "discovered" in 2016.

All these efforts comprise a coordinated effort to steal the vote – to reject the will of "we the people" and to ensure the election of left-wing candidates. And in one respect these things are not surprising. When there is no commitment to truth, there is no commitment to freedom. The holy grail becomes the acquisition of power by whatever means necessary.

So here we are. While the hallmark of America's freedom is that we elect our own rulers, others are committed to steal, kill and destroy that freedom by any means – all in pursuit of their fevered vision of a socialist utopia. We must stand and defend that freedom, recognizing that more than election outcomes are at risk. The rule of law and the American Experiment itself is at risk.