Left 'is using coronavirus to enable vote fraud'

The Democratic National Committee's call to expand voting by mail is an exploitation of the coronavirus outbreak that invites voter fraud, charged Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The left, he said on Twitter, is "using pretext of the Coronavirus outbreak to push unsecure 'vote by mail' free for all, no voter ID anywhere for 2020 elections."

DNC Chairman Tom Perez urged states earlier this week to expand vote-by-mail, absentee balloting and polling station hours to keep the Democratic primaries going amid the outbreak, reported OANN.

Biden won the Florida Democrat primary on Tuesday night against Bernie Sanders

In Florida, where Biden defeated Sanders 62% to 23%, nearly 700,000 Democrats had returned mail-in ballots by Wednesday morning, an increase of 27% increase from the 2016 Florida primary.

Just 500,000 Florida Democrats voted at polling stations on Election Day, a 40% decrease from 2016.

In a speech at CPAC on March 10, Fitton noted Judicial Watch has a "massive project" to force states and local jurisdictions to clean up their voter rolls.

Judicial Watch conducted a study last year, he said, in which it found 2.5 million extra names on the voter rolls.

He asked, "Why would the left so reflexively oppose clean election rolls, voter ID, citizenship verification for voting and promote dangerous practices like ballot harvesting?

"I think it's because they want to be able to steal elections, when necessary," he said.