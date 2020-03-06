SECTIONS
LGBT community refuses to accept ex-lawmaker who says he's gay

Former opponents react unsympathetically

March 6, 2020
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former GOP Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock faced intense criticism from liberal gay and transgender voices after coming out as gay in a social media post.

“I am gay,” Schock wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram. “I realize that some of my political positions run very much counter to the mainstream of the LGBTQ movement, and I respect them for those differences. I hope people will allow for me the same,” he said.

However, those with differing politics reacted unsympathetically to Schock's confession.

