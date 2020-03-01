Impeachment turncoat Mitt Romney gets standing ovation

Mitt Romney was the subject of multiple ovations this week, with liberals cheering on the Republican senator from Utah for siding with Democrats during President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Conservatives? Not so much.

On Friday, Romney was cheered during an appearance at the University of Denver’s School of International Studies, according to The Denver Post.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Denmark's former prime minister, introduced Romney as "a true profile in courage." The remark brought the crowd of 300 to their feet to cheer Romney.

At the event, Romney offered a doom-and-gloom assessment of the Republican Party.

“There has been a realignment, to a certain degree, of our [political] parties,” Romney said, adding that many college-educated women had fled the GOP.

“I think that’s difficult for my party because we’re not doing well with young people. We’re not doing well with minorities. We’re not doing well with women. And if you’re not doing well with those groups, it’s going to be hard long-term to be successful," he said.

The Denver appearance was Romney's second ovation of the day, according to Deseret News.

Prior to his Colorado trip, Romney had met with Utah legislators in Salt Lake City. Although the subject of his impeachment vote was not brought up in his meeting with Republican legislators, Democrats applauded Romney for his “courage.”

Democratic State Rep. Marie Poulson said she had promised her family she would thank Romney for his vote against Trump, which drew applause from the Democrats meeting with Romney.

Romney's name also stirred passions of a different kind at the Conservative Political Action Conference, from which Romney was pointedly disinvited.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, had mentioned Romney's name while speaking. Booing ensued.

“Correct answer, by the way, correct,” Kirk said, according to The Hill. “Every time his name is mentioned, you should respond that way.”

Kirk said Romney “lied to every single person in this room,” by backing the “sham, unconstitutional impeachment.”

Earlier at the event, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp commented that not having Romney at the event had turned out “just fine.”

That line drew applause, according to The Washington Times.

“You mean you would rather have Donald Trump here than Mitt Romney?” asked Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.