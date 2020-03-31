Some Liberty U. students back on campus praise decision to reopen

(COLLEGE FIX) -- News reports covering Liberty University’s decision to reopen declare doom and gloom for the Lynchburg, Virginia, school.

“He’s Going to Do Whatever He Wants,” blared a Politico headline from Sunday, which adds: “Jerry Falwell Jr.’s decision to reopen Liberty University’s campus amid the coronavirus pandemic has sparked anger and confusion—even among those usually sympathetic to him.”

“Liberty University Could Face Liability for Failure to Shut Down for Coronavirus,” opined Slate on March 27, noting that “placing people in a dangerous position is the kind of careless—even reckless—behavior that fills first-year torts casebooks.”

Read the full story ›