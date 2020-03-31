SECTIONS
Some Liberty U. students back on campus praise decision to reopen

'I am grateful that they allowed people to come back if they could'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2020 at 8:44pm
(COLLEGE FIX) -- News reports covering Liberty University’s decision to reopen declare doom and gloom for the Lynchburg, Virginia, school.

“He’s Going to Do Whatever He Wants,” blared a Politico headline from Sunday, which adds: “Jerry Falwell Jr.’s decision to reopen Liberty University’s campus amid the coronavirus pandemic has sparked anger and confusion—even among those usually sympathetic to him.”

“Liberty University Could Face Liability for Failure to Shut Down for Coronavirus,” opined Slate on March 27, noting that “placing people in a dangerous position is the kind of careless—even reckless—behavior that fills first-year torts casebooks.”

