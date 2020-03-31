Some Liberty U. students back on campus praise decision to reopen

(COLLEGE FIX) -- News reports covering Liberty University’s decision to reopen declare doom and gloom for the Lynchburg, Virginia, school.
“He’s Going to Do Whatever He Wants,” blared a Politico headline from Sunday, which adds: “Jerry Falwell Jr.’s decision to reopen Liberty University’s campus amid the coronavirus pandemic has sparked anger and confusion—even among those usually sympathetic to him.”
Advertisement - story continues below
“Liberty University Could Face Liability for Failure to Shut Down for Coronavirus,” opined Slate on March 27, noting that “placing people in a dangerous position is the kind of careless—even reckless—behavior that fills first-year torts casebooks.”