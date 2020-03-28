Man accused of coughing on store worker and claiming to have coronavirus faces terror charges

A New Jersey man accused of deliberately coughing on a grocery store worker and then telling the worker he had coronavirus now faces terror charges.

George Falcone, 50, of Freehold, New Jersey, has been charged with third-degree terroristic threats, fourth-degree obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and harassment, according to a news release from state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy brought up the incident during a Tuesday briefing.

"There are knuckleheads out there. We see them and we are enforcing behavior," he said, according to NJ.com.

"He coughed on the woman and told her, after doing so, that he had coronavirus," Murphy said, according to WNYW.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

He used the arrest as a warning to others.

"We will not take any non-compliant behavior," Murphy said.

The incident took place at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a Wegman's grocery store in Manalapan, according to the release.

An employee of the store was concerned that Falcone was standing too close to her and an open display of food. She asked him to step back while she covered the food, according to the release.

"Instead, Falcone allegedly stepped forward to within 3 feet of her, leaned toward her, and purposely coughed. He allegedly laughed and said he was infected with the coronavirus. Falcone subsequently told two other employees they are lucky to have jobs," the release said.

A Manalapan Police Department detective was working as security in the store and approached Falcone, who initially refused to give his name or ID.

Falcone was allowed to leave the store, but a subsequent investigation resulted in a court summons, according to the release.

“These are extremely difficult times in which all of us are called upon to be considerate of each other— not to engage in intimidation and spread fear, as alleged in this case,” Grewal said.

“We must do everything we can to deter this type of conduct and any similar conduct that harms others during this emergency. Just as we are cracking down on bias offenses and those who use the pandemic to fuel hatred and prejudice, we vow to respond swiftly and strongly whenever someone commits a criminal offense that uses the coronavirus to generate panic or discord."

“Exploiting people’s fears and creating panic during a pandemic emergency is reprehensible. In times like these, we need to find ways to pull together as a community instead of committing acts that further divide us,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

"I commend the officers and detectives involved in this case for bringing criminal charges against the individual responsible for causing additional stress to the employees and patrons of Wegmans during these unprecedented times," Manalapan Police Chief Michael Fountain added.

“It sickens me to think an individual would lower their basic human standards during a time of crisis such as we are experiencing. As evident by these charges, law enforcement will not tolerate individuals breaking the law and placing others in fear during an already tense situation," he said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.