Man charged with threatening Adam Schiff

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- U.S. Attorney John Durham announced Monday that he charged a man with threatening to kill House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.
Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut who is leading the Justice Department’s review of the Russia investigators, sent out a press release noting he charged Robert Phelps of Torrington, Connecticut, “with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, and with making interstate threats, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.”
Phelps, 62, was arrested on March 13 after allegedly sending Schiff a vulgar and violent email on Nov. 12 telling the Democrat, “I want to kill you” and “smash your … face in,” according to court documents and statements made in court. Investigators interviewed Phelps at his Torrington residence and allegedly confirmed that Phelps sent the threatening communication.