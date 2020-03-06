SECTIONS
Diversions U.S.
Print

Man filmed licking tub of ice cream will spend 30 days in jail, pay restitution to Blue Bell

'He is just a copycat. And the way to stop copycats is to enforce it very strongly'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2020 at 4:25pm
Print

(CNN) Licking open containers of Blue Bell ice cream and sticking them back on freezer shelves was a fleeting fad in the summer of 2019 that delighted viral fame chasers and enraged law enforcement.

Now one of the lickers who got caught will serve jail time and pay over $2,000 in fines and restitution.

D'Adrien L'Quinn Anderson of Port Arthur, Texas, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and sentenced to 30 days in jail for licking a half-gallon of vanilla Blue Bell ice cream.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×