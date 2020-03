(BBC NEWS)A man who killed an armed robber after he turned up at his house demanding money has been jailed for five years.

Patrick Phinn, 49, stabbed Ronald Pattison 17 times at his home in Easterhouse, Glasgow, in September 2018.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Pattison, who had a knife, had threatened to kill Phinn and his partner.

A fight broke out and Phinn grabbed a knife which he used to stab Pattison.

