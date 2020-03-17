Man who spilled Ilhan Omar's secret about marrying her brother now 'fears for his life'

The Somali immigrant who spilled Rep. Ilhan Omar's secret, that the Minnesota Democrat had married her brother, says he now fears for his life.

Omar, who has had more scandal in her first term than many members of Congress experience in a career, told friends years ago that the man who became her second husband was her brother, according to Abdihakim Osman, DailyMail.com previously reported.

According to Osman, Omar, while married to Ahmed Hirsi, said she wanted to get her brother papers so he could stay in the United States. But few realized that meant marrying him.

"No one knew there had been a wedding until the media turned up the marriage certificate years later," Osman told DailyMail.com.

Omar has called the allegations that she married her brother "disgusting lies."

Now, DailyMail.com reports Osman is now in fear for his life.

"A woman close to Omar posted a YouTube video packed with degrading insults about wheelchair-bound Abdihakim Osman and pressed members of her Somali-American clan to go after him," the report said.

DailyMail.com reported Osman is claiming he has been threatened "since blogger Malyun Ali posted a video on YouTube inciting members of her clan to go after him."

He's filed a complaint with Minneapolis police.

The video eventually was removed for "harassment and bullying."

In the video, the woman asked members of Omar's Majeerteen clan, "What is wrong with you?

"Why are you not protecting us from this nasty man who is composed only of a head and a stomach," she said. "You Majeerteen men ... why don’t you defend us from this person ... this fat ram who gets money taken from the taxes we pay."

DailyMail.com said Osman confirmed last month that Omar had married her brother, Ahmed Elmi, to allow him to get student loans in the United States. Elmi and Omar both went to North Dakota State University.

"Osman said Elmi suddenly appeared in the Somali community in Minneapolis in the late 2000s and both Omar and her then-husband Ahmed Hirsi told him that Elmi was her brother," the report said. "He said no-one knew they had married until the press uncovered their marriage certificate many years later, which showed they had gone to a Christian minister to perform the service even though they are both Muslim."

Osman told DailyMail.com: "I am sure they will do something and make it look random. I am very worried and I am very scared. But I want to make it clear — I’m pre-reporting so when it does happen people will know it is because of this video."

In October, Omar filed for divorce from Hirsi after it was reported she was accused of having an affair with campaign adviser Tim Mynett.

Hirsi, the father of Omar's three children, remarried just 37 days after their divorce was finalized in November.

Records show Omar and Hirsi were engaged in 2002 and united in a Muslim ceremony but never were legally married. They had two children then "split" in 2008. The next year, Omar married Elmi.

Allegations that Elmi is Omar's brother emerged in 2016 in a since-deleted post to the Somali Spot message board by a user named AbdiJohnson. PowerLine blogger Scott Johnson reported the claim, which later was repeated by President Trump.

Omar and Elmi split in 2011, and Omar returned to Hirsi. Their third child was born in 2012.

However, Omar didn't divorce Elmi until 2017.

As WND reported, Steinberg, PowerLine's Johnson and investigative reporter Preya Samsundar have published over the past three years substantial evidence that Omar married her brother to defraud U.S. immigration and perjured herself eight times in her divorce statement.

A Minnesota state agency has fined her for filing joint tax returns with Hirsi while she was legally married to Elmi.

'The evidence is overwhelming'

In July, WND reported the watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a House Ethics complaint against Omar calling for a congressional investigation of allegations of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud and federal student loan fraud.

"The evidence is overwhelming Rep. Omar may have violated the law and House rules," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in July. "The House of Representatives must urgently investigate and resolve the serious allegations of wrongdoing by Rep. Omar."

WND also reported the local daily newspaper that has provided enthusiastic coverage of Omar, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, says the congresswoman has been uncooperative with attempts to resolve the accusation.

The findings of Steinberg, Samsundar and Johnson, Judicial Watch said, are "supported by information gathered from public records, social media postings, genealogy databases, computer forensic analysis, unaltered digital photographs, discussions between the investigative reporters and the subjects of the investigation themselves, and information supplied by confidential sources within the Somali-American community."

In her application for divorce in 2017, she swore under penalty of perjury, among that, other things, she had had no contact with Elmi after June 2011 and didn't know where to find him.

However, evidence, including now deleted social media posts, compiled by Steinberg and others indicates she not only had contact with Elmi but also met with him.

The apparent immigration fraud scheme, Judicial Watch said, also may have helped Elmi obtain federally backed student loans for his attendance at North Dakota State University.

The State of Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board already has determined that Omar violated state campaign finance laws for improper use of campaign funds. She was forced to reimburse her campaign thousands of dollars.

More significantly, Judicial Watch said, the board discovered she filed joint tax returns with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015 while she was legally married to Ahmed Elmi.

The Mail reported, "Osman's revelations are sure to renew calls for an investigation into the Minnesota freshman representative who has repeatedly refused to answer questions on her marriage to Elmi."

The report said rumors long have held Omar and Elmi are siblings, "but because of a lack of paperwork in war-torn Somalia, positive proof has never been uncovered."

The FBI reportedly is reviewing evidence that Omar married her brother in an immigration-fraud scheme.