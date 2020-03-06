Man stabbed 9 times by Pizza Hut employees

(KMOV) A mix-up at a south St. Louis City Pizza Hut led a customer to go back for clarification and end up leaving the restaurant with nine stab wounds.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 29-year-old man was stabbed Monday night at the Pizza Hut at 4344 Loughborough Ave. in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood around 8:15 p.m.

"He was pouring blood from his neck and chest," the victim's brother, Nathaniel Hudson said. "He could barely speak and all I could do is try to get him to talk."

