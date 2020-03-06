SECTIONS
Manager: Fast-food employee shot customer who complained

'Investigators believe the shooting is the result of a dispute over an incorrect order'

WND News Services
March 6, 2020
(ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Gunfire erupted at a DeKalb County fast-food restaurant overnight when a customer complained about his chicken wing order.

Chicken was thrown, then shots were fired at the Checkers on Candler Road in the Panthersville neighborhood, the restaurant’s manager told Channel 2 Action News. The customer, a man in his late 30s, was shot once in the upper body. It all started when two men ordered at the walk-up window just before midnight Tuesday, received their food and claimed their order was incorrect, the manager said. The men reportedly started shouting.

