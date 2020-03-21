How many laws are WuFlu-crisis making citizens realize are very dumb?

(THE FEDERALIST) The pandemic over the Wuhan coronavirus has prompted states worldwide to reconsider a wide array of government policies and reevaluate whether they are necessary as nations scramble to combat the outbreak. The answer has consistently been no.

As of this writing, there have been more than 240,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and more than 11,000 in the United States. Nearly 10,000 people have died globally and almost 200 fatalities have been recorded in the United States, or 0.00006 percent of the population.

The federal government is firing everything in its arsenal to stop the virus, precipitating widespread economic destruction and prompting some to question the costs and benefits of a global shutdown over a virus with a relatively low spread and fatality rate in the country so far. Policymakers have temporarily waived certain regulations to enhance the nation’s capacity to battle the outbreak and ease the economic consequences of extreme social distancing.

