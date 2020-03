(LONDON INDEPENDENT) Japanese architect Hajime Narukawa claims to have tackled a centuries-old problem - how to draw an oblate spheroid Earth on a flat plane.

He claims the above map, called the AuthaGraph World Map, achieves this task.

The projection, first created in 1999, frames the world's physical components in a 2D rectangle, attempting to represent their relative sizes as accurately as possible.

