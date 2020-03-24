Marc Siegel: Treatment getting worse than disease

(FOX NEWS) -- Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel added his voice to a growing chorus of medical, political and economic experts who are warning that the U.S. must change its approach to the coronavirus pandemic or risk doing more harm to the country than the actual disease.

"About three or four weeks from now, we're going to back off of these draconian measures because we won't be able to stay together as a society if we don't," warned Siegel on Fox Nation's "Deep Dive" on Monday.

President Donald Trump also alluded to this concern in a tweet on Sunday, writing in all capital letters, "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

