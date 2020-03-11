SECTIONS
March Madness basketball games will be played without fans

'Only essential staff and limited family attendance'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2020 at 5:37pm
(CNBC) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played with “only essential staff and limited family attendance,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement Wednesday. No public fans will be allowed to attend.

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel,” Emmert’s statement said. “Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” the statement continued. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

