SECTIONS
Diversions Education Health U.S.OUTBREAK!
Print

March Madness without the audience? NCAA faces coronavirus pressure

'Should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without' fans present

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 1, 2020 at 4:10pm
Print

(CNBC) -- The National College Players Association is calling on the NCAA to consider holding the March Madness men’s basketball tournament without an audience in order to protect players from the coronavirus.

“In the wake of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes,” the group said in a statement released Saturday.

“In regard to the NCAA’s March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present,” the group added.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Extreme weather to cause next great recession?
Later school start times lead to fewer teen car crashes
Pete defeat: Buttigieg quits presidential race
Coughing Pope Francis cancels retreat
March Madness without the audience? NCAA faces coronavirus pressure
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×