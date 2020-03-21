Massachusetts exempts abortion from 'nonessential, elective' surgery ban

(BREITBART) States across the country put a halt to elective surgery to save medical resources for fighting the Chinese coronavirus outbreak, but Massachusetts is making sure women can end the lives of their unborn children without impediment.

The Massachusetts Department of Health issued a statement:

DPH defines nonessential, elective invasive procedures as procedures that are scheduled in advance because the procedure does not involve a medical emergency; provided, however, that terminating a pregnancy is not considered a nonessential, elective invasive procedure for the purpose of this guidance.

Read the full story ›