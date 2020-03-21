SECTIONS
Massachusetts exempts abortion from 'nonessential, elective' surgery ban

'Planned Parenthood’s priority is to keep killing babies even when the whole world is focused on saving as many lives as possible'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 21, 2020 at 1:30pm
(BREITBART) States across the country put a halt to elective surgery to save medical resources for fighting the Chinese coronavirus outbreak, but Massachusetts is making sure women can end the lives of their unborn children without impediment.

The Massachusetts Department of Health issued a statement:

DPH defines nonessential, elective invasive procedures as procedures that are scheduled in advance because the procedure does not involve a medical emergency; provided, however, that terminating a pregnancy is not considered a nonessential, elective invasive procedure for the purpose of this guidance.

Read the full story ›

