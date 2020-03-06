SECTIONS
McDonald's worker allegedly smashes coffee pot of hot water on customer's head

Tells police she and man had verbal dispute at drive-thru window and he spit at her

Published March 6, 2020 at 6:18pm
(NBC NEWS) A worker at a McDonald's in New York City was arrested after allegedly smashing a coffee pot filled with hot water on the head of a customer following a dispute at the restaurant's drive-thru window.

Police responded to a 911 call late Thursday night at a McDonald's in the Bronx, where they found a man in his 30s with a deep cut on his neck, the New York Police Department told NBC News Friday.

The McDonald's worker, Emonie Reed, told police she and the man had a verbal dispute at the drive-thru window and that he spit at her.

