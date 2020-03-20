Medical scams surge as Chinese virus spreads

Law-enforcement officials worldwide report a surge in medical scams, with fake facemask and sanitizer products and made-up antiviral treatments appearing amid the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

INTERPOL, the international police organization, reports 121 arrests and the seizure of about $14 million in potentially dangerous pharmaceuticals.

"Counterfeit facemasks, substandard hand sanitizers and unauthorized antiviral medication were all seized under Operation Pangea XIII, which saw police, customs and health regulatory authorities from 90 countries take part in collective action against the illicit online sale of medicines and medical products," the police organization said.

As expected, the outbreak has offered "an opportunity for fast cash" that criminals have not resisted.

"Law enforcement agencies taking part in Operation Pangea found 2,000 online links advertising items related to COVID-19. Of these, counterfeit surgical masks were the medical device most commonly sold online, accounting for around 600 cases during the week of action," INTERPOL said.

"The seizure of more than 34,000 counterfeit and substandard masks, 'corona spray,' 'coronavirus packages' or 'coronavirus medicine' reveals only the tip of the iceberg regarding this new trend in counterfeiting," the report said.

In a statement released by the organization's headquarters in France, Secretary General Jurgen Stock said, "Operation Pangea shows that criminals will stop at nothing to make a profit. The illicit trade in such counterfeit medical items during a public health crisis shows their total disregard for people's wellbeing, or their lives."

Seizures of unauthorized antivirals was up 18% and unauthorized chloroquine was up 100%.

INTERPOL took off the market 4.4 million units, including erectile dysfunction pills, anti-cancer meds, anabolic steroids, analgesics and dermatology treatments.

"More than 37,000 unauthorized and counterfeit medical devices were also seized, the vast majority of which were surgical masks and self-testing kits (HIV and glucose), but also various surgical instruments," the report said.

Also closed down were 2,500 web links believed to have been run by 37 organized crime groups.

The report said: "Fake medicines often contain the wrong amount of active ingredient (too little, too much, or none at all). In other cases, the medicines may be genuine but have been stolen and then badly stored or may have expired. This means they could be ineffective or contaminated."