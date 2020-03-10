Meltdown: Viral video captures trauma of young Bernie backers

It looks like an act by a conservative trolling progressives, but a viral video of a college-age woman sobbing over the political demise of socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders no doubt reflects the emotional trauma of many in her generation.

Actor James Woods retweeted the video on Tuesday with a comment: "Awwww. This is heartbreaking. Please, somebody tell her #Bernie needs another house in the south of France. Surely he’ll run in again in 2024. Until then she should buy a kitten."

Wearing a "Cape Cod Massachusetts" sweatshirt, with a blanket and smartphone on her lap, the woman is being consoled by her parents at home.

As she wipes her eyes, she manages to blurt out through tears, "He's been doing this his whole life, and he's 78 years old."

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

Her concerned mother says, "If he loses, you're going to be devastated."

The daughter goes deeper into her tailspin: "He just wants to help people. And nobody wants him to help."

The video appears to be scripted. And why would someone post, or allow her mother to post, a video of a meltdown?

In any case, the trauma is real in the young generation that helped make Sanders a contender in 2016 and again in 2020.

See the video:

Awwww. This is heartbreaking. Please, somebody tell her #Bernie needs another house in the south of France. Surely he’ll run in again in 2024. Until then she should buy a kitten. pic.twitter.com/y82bi9PKbQ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 10, 2020

Vanity Fair captured some of the 2016 meltdowns when Sanders conceded to Hillary Clinton amid charges the DNC rigged the primary.

When the Whole Foods runs out of Kale:#DemsInPhilly pic.twitter.com/3kSCHUNH8E — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 26, 2016

CNN is going full CBS-at-March-Madness crying faces montage tonight during Bernie's speech #DemsInPhilly pic.twitter.com/acLcH4izcr — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) July 26, 2016

Buzzfeed also showed the anguish at the 2016 convention.

'It's so much work'

The actor Woods, meanwhile, has been studying for some time the phenomenon of pampered, young, far-left Democrats.

In January 2019, as WND reported, he spotlighted a video clip from the "Dr. Phil" show of a 15-year-old California girl named Nicolette whose mother admitted she had raised an "extravagant, spoiled and bratty" daughter.

"Nicolette has always had the best of anything and everything," said the mother, Nina.

Nina explained her daughter would sometimes spend $10,000 a month, and when the teen's allowance was cut from $5,000 a month to $1,000, tensions rose.

When Nina, during the conversation with the famed TV psychologist, suggested her daughter might start with getting a job, Nicolette burst into tears, crying: "No. No! Noooo!"

"You need a job," Dr. Phil said sternly.

"No, I don't want a job," Nicolette insisted. "It's so much work."

"I'm tired from work. I don't want to do that."