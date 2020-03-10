Mistrial declared at trial of accused CIA leaker

(NEW YORK POST) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Monday found a former CIA programmer guilty of lying to the FBI and of contempt — but failed to reach a verdict on the far more serious charges that he turned a trove of secret documents from the spy agency over to Wikileaks.

US District Judge Paul Crotty declared a mistrial in the case of accused leaker Joshua Schulte after the jury declared itself “extremely deadlocked” on the eight most serious charges at the trial — including illegal gathering and transmission of national defense information.

Schulte, 31, still faces up to five years on the lesser counts.

