MSNBC personality falls for fake Trump tweet

(FOX NEWS) -- MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was one of several media figures who fell for an infamous fake tweet showing President Trump calling for the punishment of a sitting president if the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,000 points.

Monday marked one of the worst days for the stock market in U.S. history, suffering over a 2,000-point loss due to a battle over oil prices erupted between Saudia Arabia and Russia as well as an escalation in coronavirus fears.

A screenshot of a tweet that appeared to have been written by Trump in 2015 had gone viral.

Read the full story ›