Muslim man shocked by stunning photos of deserted Mecca

(INDY 100) Coronavirus is causing us to see sights may haven’t for decades, or… ever.

The Venetian canals are the clearest they’ve been in years due to less traffic.

And some people are claiming that smog in cities like Krakow is lifting a little.

And on 13 March, Saudi Arabian authorities emptied Islam’s holiest site, the Great Mosque in Mecca, to sterilise it.

This led to an extremely unusual phenomenon – empty space around the Kabba, a structure Muslims on Hajj (an annual pilgrimage all Muslims are supposed to embark on during their lifetime) encircle seven times while visiting the mosque.

